Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting

Actor Vikrant Massey on Monday shocked his fans by announcing that he planned to retire from acting after 2025.





Vikrant shared a note on Instagram where he mentioned he would meet his fans for "one last time" in 2025.





"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," the 12th Fail and Sector 36 actor wrote.





He continued, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." He added "forever indebted" at the end of the note.





According to reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.





Vikrant made his debut on television with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom.





He rose to fame through Balika Vadhu in 2009.





He grabbed eyeballs with his stellar performance in Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial A Death in the Gunj.





Vikrant has also acted in films like Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight.





He featured in web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Mirzapur.