Sukhbir Badal to clean utensils, shoes at Golden Temple: Akal Takht





Pronouncing the order from the faseel (podium) of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh, also directed the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as party chief, besides forming a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months.





The Jathedar further announced to withdraw the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' bestowed upon former chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, father of Sukhbir Badal.





The five Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy) also pronounced religious punishment for other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali cabinet during 2007 to 2017.





Giani Raghbir Singh said Sukhbir Badal, who was on a wheelchair because of a fractured leg, and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have been asked to sit outside the Golden Temple wearing the dress of 'sewadar' for one hour each for two days.





They will also perform the service of 'sewadar' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib at Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each.





Both Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Dhindsa were asked to clean utensils and shoes of devotees at the Golden Temple for one hour, besides listening to 'kirtan'.

