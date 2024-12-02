RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


FIR against 15 CISF jawans for assaulting doctor

December 02, 2024  12:13
Police have registered a case against 10 to 15 CISF personnel for allegedly assaulting a doctor, his brother and another person in a road rage incident in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, officials said on Monday. 

 The accused personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been issued notices in connection with the incident which took place at 10.15 pm on November 29, they said. Some buses were ferrying the CISF personnel to their quarters in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area from Mumbai airport.

 While moving towards Sector 36 in Kharghar, a speeding bus came dangerously close to a car between Utsav Chowk and Central Park, an official said. The car owner, who is a doctor by profession and also local functionary of a political party, chased the bus and asked its driver to stop the vehicle, he said.

 The car owner objected to the bus driver's rash driving following which an argument broke out. By the time, five-six CISF personal stepped out of the bus, confronted the doctor and allegedly assaulted him, the official said.

 Some CISF personnel also allegedly hit the doctor's brother and friend and broke the windshield of his car, he said. 

 Later, the doctor lodged a complaint against the CISF personnel at Kharghar police station. The complainant also claimed that some of the CISF personnel involved in the attack were under the influence of alcohol, but fled after the incident, the official said. 

 A case has been registered against 10 to 15 CISF personnel under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting and assault and notices have been issued to them, he said. Further probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI
