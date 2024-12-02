Ajit Pawar leaves for Delhi





Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.





Though the party has made no announcement, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, is being seen as the frontrunner for the key position.





The party's two main allies, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, are each tipped to be given deputy CM positions in the new government.

Maharashtra's former Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar leaves from his residence in Mumbai. He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi today.