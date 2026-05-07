Another DMK ally gets Vijay's 'request' for support

13:52

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerged as the single largest party.





Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he has won.

With regard to the delay in the governor's call to the TVK, which is the single largest party, to form the government, Thirumavalavan requested the governor to invite Vijay to form the government.





"It is a constitutional right and people's verdict," he added.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said that his party received a request from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for support and the high-level committee of his party will decide whether to support the Vijay-led party to form the government.Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the actor-politician-led party was still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark in the 234-member House."We received the request letter from TVK. We are thankful for that. We have not ignored his (Vijay's) request. We have a procedure. Therefore, our party's high-level committee will decide soon. We are going to discuss the merits and demerits of our position," the VCK leader told reporters in Chennai.Asserting that the governor cannot say that Vijay should hold 118 MLAs' support now itself to form the government, he said that after taking over power, Vijay has to prove an absolute majority only on the floor of the Assembly. --