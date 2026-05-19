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Palaniswami chairs crucial meet amidst challenge from rebels

Tue, 19 May 2026
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All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday commenced an interactive meeting with the frontline office bearers of the party including district secretaries against the background of demand from rebels, who have extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to convene the general council meeting.

Palaniswami, who extended an olive branch to dissenters on May 18 by asking them to not become fireflies, began hearing the views of the top party functionaries at the party state headquarters.

He had earlier announced that the meeting will be held at his Greenways Road residence Chennai.

However, he arrived at the party headquarters accompanied by his followers.

The top AIADMK leader had replaced the secretaries of 26 districts including 12 legislators who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13.

The breakaway group led by former state ministers including C Ve Shanmugam, S P Velumani and Dr C Vijayabaskar, who have been stripped of their party posts, are gearing up to convene the general council meeting, seeking to completely back the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, a move staunchly opposed by Palaniswami.  -- PTI

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