Differences delay allocation of portfolios in new UDF cabinet

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Due to differences over who should be the chief minister, the CM-designate was announced more than 10 days after the declaration of the assembly poll results. -- PTI

Disagreements have emerged within the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front over the allocation of certain departments to alliance partners, delaying the announcement of ministerial portfolios in the newly sworn in V D Satheesan-led cabinet, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said there were differences in the UDF over who should be given the Fisheries and Higher Education portfolios, but assured that these would be resolved soon."The notification of the portfolios of the ministers will be announced by evening. The delay is due to possibility of changes in the portfolios of some ministers. There are arguments over the Higher Education and Fisheries department."They will be resolved soon and the notification will be issued in the evening," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.In order to resolve the concerns of the alliance partners, some 'rearrangements' will have to be made within the party, he added.