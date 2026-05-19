HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Differences delay allocation of portfolios in new UDF cabinet

Tue, 19 May 2026
Share:
11:38
image
Disagreements have emerged within the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front over the allocation of certain departments to alliance partners, delaying the announcement of ministerial portfolios in the newly sworn in V D Satheesan-led cabinet, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said there were differences in the UDF over who should be given the Fisheries and Higher Education portfolios, but assured that these would be resolved soon.

"The notification of the portfolios of the ministers will be announced by evening. The delay is due to possibility of changes in the portfolios of some ministers. There are arguments over the Higher Education and Fisheries department.

"They will be resolved soon and the notification will be issued in the evening," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

In order to resolve the concerns of the alliance partners, some 'rearrangements' will have to be made within the party, he added.

Due to differences over who should be the chief minister, the CM-designate was announced more than 10 days after the declaration of the assembly poll results.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Right to live with dignity includes freedom from stray dogs: SC
Right to live with dignity includes freedom from stray dogs: SC

The Supreme Court of India has affirmed that the right to live with dignity includes the right to live without the threat of harm from stray dogs, dismissing petitions seeking to overturn earlier directives on relocation and sterilisation.

LIVE! SC dismisses plea over renaming Navi Mumbai Airport
LIVE! SC dismisses plea over renaming Navi Mumbai Airport

Power outage on flight leaves IndiGo flyers sweating
Power outage on flight leaves IndiGo flyers sweating

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Delhi experienced a significant delay due to a malfunctioning ground power unit, leaving them in darkness and without air conditioning for approximately 30 minutes.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again within a week
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again within a week

Petrol and diesel prices in India have been increased for the second time in a week, following a long freeze on revisions. The increase comes as global crude prices surge and state-run oil firms look to recoup losses.

Meet The Man Behind Congress-TVK Alliance
Meet The Man Behind Congress-TVK Alliance

'On the day of the results itself, Vijay personally requested Rahul Gandhi for support from the Congress.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO