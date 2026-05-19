RG Kar victim's neighbour moves HC claiming his house vandalised after poll result

11:57

A neighbour of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim moved the Calcutta high court on Tuesday, claiming that he was a prosecution witness in the case and that his house was vandalised following the West Bengal Assembly election result.



The lawyer of Sanjib Mukherjee prayed for permission to file a petition and an urgent hearing seeking protection.



Refusing an urgent hearing, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, before whose bench the matter was mentioned, asked Mukherjee's lawyer to file the petition and serve notice to the parties.



The court said the matter will come up for hearing as per the serial listing.



Mukherjee's lawyer claimed before the court that he was a prosecution witness in the rape-murder case in which one person -- Sanjay Roy -- was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Sealdah sessions court.



The R G Kar hospital rape-murder victim's mother has been elected to the West Bengal Assembly on a BJP ticket in the recently concluded election in the state. -- PTI