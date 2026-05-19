Maruti can now produce 2.65 million cars

09:23

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, on Monday announced the commencement of commercial production at the second unit of Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.



The second unit has an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units. The first unit, which can produce 250,000 units per year, had started production in February last year.



MSIL now has a total annual manufacturing capacity of 2.65 million units spread across its four plants. Its Gurugram plant can annually produce 500,000 units, the Manesar plant can do 900,000 units, the Hansalpur plant can churn out 750,000 units, and the Kharkhoda plant can push out 500,000 units, the company stated.



'Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among Suzuki's largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations with capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum,' MSIL mentioned.



Currently, only two MSIL models -- the Brezza and Victoris -- are produced at the Kharkhoda facility.



Earlier this year, MSIL had talked about its plan to add 500,000 units of annual capacity in 2026-2027.



On April 28, MSIL Chairman R C Bhargava had said the company's growth was being constrained by manufacturing capacity rather than demand, with factories operating at full utilisation amid a large order backlog.



Speaking during the company's FY26 post-results interaction, Bhargava had said MSIL's growth was 'more or less determined by our ability to add capacity and continue to run at 100 per cent'.



The company, he added, was operating with 'very low inventories' while pending bookings remained high.



-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard