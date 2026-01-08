HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

I campaigned to make Modi PM, he is out...: Uddhav

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
18:58
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he had campaigned to make Narendra Modi the prime minister in 2014 and 2019, but the latter is out to destroy his party.
  
"I am sad and angry that I campaigned for Modi ji in 2014 and 2019. Even after helping him twice, he broke my party," Thackeray said in an interview to PTI.

"I was saying that he should be made the prime minister. Now, he is saying that I should be finished," Thackeray said. "People have started to realise these two things," he added.

Thackeray also said that separating Mumbai from Maharashtra is the "old dream" of the BJP.

"Now they think that Balasaheb Thackeray is not there (and) they have finished off the Sena on paper. But they can't do so on the ground," he said.

"You must have seen that till 2012, when Balasaheb was there, they (BJP) were 'seedhey' (straight)," he said.

Asked if he wishes to blame someone for the "falling standards" of politics, Uddhav said, "More than a person, it would be the behaviour, like the behaviour of the BJP." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

LIVE! I campaigned to make Modi PM, he is out...: Uddhav
LIVE! I campaigned to make Modi PM, he is out...: Uddhav

Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies
Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from over 60 international organisations, including United Nations bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions 'redundant' and 'contrary'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO