Gangster manages to obtain passport and travel abroad

09:15





"We have already issued an LOC against Ghaywal and now we are probing how he managed to obtain a passport despite having multiple serious criminal cases registered against him (most of them in Pune)," a senior Pune police official said on Monday.





The gangster may have obtained the key travel document illegally, as police in the adjoining Ahilyanagar city had given negative remarks for his address verification, according to sources. Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, in a press release, stated that one 'Nilesh Bansilal Gaywal', resident of Gauri Ghumat area at Anandi Bazar on Maliwada Road in the city, had applied for a 'tatkal' passport (fast-track service) with the Pune Regional Passport Office. -- PTI

Pune-based gangster Nilesh Ghaywal has managed to secure a passport and visa and travel abroad despite facing multiple serious criminal cases, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, officials said. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Ghaywal, believed to be abroad currently, even as he faced fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of his associates in Pune, police said on Sunday.