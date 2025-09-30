HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gangster manages to obtain passport and travel abroad

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
09:15
image
Pune-based gangster Nilesh Ghaywal has managed to secure a passport and visa and travel abroad despite facing multiple serious criminal cases, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, officials said. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Ghaywal, believed to be abroad currently, even as he faced fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of his associates in Pune, police said on Sunday. 

"We have already issued an LOC against Ghaywal and now we are probing how he managed to obtain a passport despite having multiple serious criminal cases registered against him (most of them in Pune)," a senior Pune police official said on Monday. 

The gangster may have obtained the key travel document illegally, as police in the adjoining Ahilyanagar city had given negative remarks for his address verification, according to sources. Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, in a press release, stated that one 'Nilesh Bansilal Gaywal', resident of Gauri Ghumat area at Anandi Bazar on Maliwada Road in the city, had applied for a 'tatkal' passport (fast-track service) with the Pune Regional Passport Office. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Paedophile serial rapist finally gets life term
LIVE! Paedophile serial rapist finally gets life term

'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'

'The biggest mistake was that he fled Karur after the stampede.'

'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif
'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif

Former US President Donald Trump claims Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir support his plan to end the Gaza conflict, citing their involvement in negotiations and a recent statement of full support.

'Significant' H1B Visa Changes Before 2026
'Significant' H1B Visa Changes Before 2026

'This idea that inexpensive tech consultants should be coming into this country and bringing their families, I find it just wrong.'

H1B Crisis: 'No Point Going To The US'
H1B Crisis: 'No Point Going To The US'

'Every parent should rethink their decisions to send their children to the US.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV