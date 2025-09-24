Ladakh protest part of Cong's plot to create Nepal, B'desh-like situation in India: BJP

22:04

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra/File image





The ruling party's charge came after the movement for the demand of statehood to Ladakh and the Union Territory's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh, killing four people and injuring at least 45, including 22 police personnel.





"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi.





"The Congress has a nefarious design. It's Congress' conspiracy. 'Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah' is the Congress' main line This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros. Since they cannot win through the people, they conspire to break the country," he charged.





"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly incites youth to create conditions like those that occurred in Bangladesh and Nepal, and are happening now in the Philippines, to bring similar circumstances to India," he said, asking , "What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?"





Patra asked the Congress and Gandhi to bear in mind that such efforts will not succeed in India. -- PTI

