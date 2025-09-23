HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Valuables shifted to treasury of Puri Jagannath temple

Tue, 23 September 2025
20:38
Valuables were shifted back to the treasury of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday, about a year after they were taken out for repair of the structure, officials said. 

Restrictions were imposed on the entry of devotees to the temple during the process, which was completed in four hours, they said. 

"The shifting of valuables and ornaments started at 10.55 am and was completed at 2.55 pm. The work has been done as per the Sri Jagannath Temple Rules of 1960 and the guidelines approved by the state government," said Arabinda Padheee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). 

After being taken out of the treasury or 'Ratna Bhandar' last year, the valuables were kept in a temporary strong room within the temple premises. 

On July 7, the ASI completed the renovation and conservation of the 'Ratna Bhandar' Padhee said both the chambers of the 'Ratna Bhandar' were locked, and the keys of the inner chamber were deposited at the district treasury as per procedure. -- PTI

