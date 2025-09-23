HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi's rally venue shifted after heavy rain alert

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
20:56
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Odisha on September 27 was shifted from Berhampur in Ganjam district to Jharsuguda district in view of the rain forecast. 

The decision was announced by the chief minister's office after the Centre approved the state government's proposal to shift the venue as the IMD predicted heavy rain in southern Odisha, including Ganjam, due to a depression, officials said. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on 27 September 2025 and address a gathering at Jharsuguda. Earlier, the PM's visit was planned for Berhampur," said a note issued by the CMO. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is very likely in southern Odisha till September 27 due to the formation of a low-pressure area on September 25, which will intensify into a depression, according to the IMD. 

This will be the PM's sixth visit to Odisha after the BJP formed the government in the state last year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump
LIVE! China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump

Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata
Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Armed forces gear up for counter-drone exercise in Oct
Armed forces gear up for counter-drone exercise in Oct

The Indian armed forces will conduct an exercise to test the capabilities of its drones and counter-drone systems. The exercise, named 'Cold Start', will involve all three services and will take place in Madhya Pradesh.

'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'
'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'

10 Heroes of the 1965 War which ended on September 23 60 years ago.

Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela
Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has dropped Poonam Pandey from playing Mandodari in this year's Ramleela following opposition from several groups.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV