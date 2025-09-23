Himanta pays homage, Assam converges for Garg's last rites

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his respects to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village.
The last rites will begin shortly.
The second post-mortem of the legendary singer was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites.