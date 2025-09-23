HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himanta pays homage, Assam converges for Garg's last rites

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
11:19
image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his respects to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village.

The last rites will begin shortly. 

The second post-mortem of the legendary singer was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unemployment directly linked to vote chori: Rahul
LIVE! Unemployment directly linked to vote chori: Rahul

4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit
4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Bengaluru: Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter
Bengaluru: Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Bengaluru in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand. Marital discord is suspected to be the motive. The husband is currently at large.

'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'
'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'

'You are a guest in the US. It's not your home, you're a guest. If they don't feel comfortable, you have to step out.'

Potholes are everywhere, outside PM's house too: Shivakumar
Potholes are everywhere, outside PM's house too: Shivakumar

'I want to tell big IT companies and others that such things (pothole issue) are everywhere, we are doing our job. It is there across the country, but we have a duty, we will do it'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV