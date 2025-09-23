HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CPS Clears Veep's Office Of Dhankar Appointees

Tue, 23 September 2025
11:46
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has released almost all the officers employed by his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The vice president's office currently has just two senior officers: Secretary Amit Khare and Private Secretary Chandrasekar S.An undersecretary, Chandan Goli, who oversaw the transition from Dhankhar's term to Radhakrishan's arrival at the VP estate, is the other officer in the VP's office.

Dhankhar moved out of the vice president's estate on September 1 and shifted to a property owned by Haryana politician Abhay Singh Chautala in south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

"Usually a number of officials stay back for smooth transition when a new VP or President is elected," a babu told us. "But, in this case, only a handful of officers continued to function in the VP office after Dhankhar quit."

A 1985 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, Khare will serve on a contractual basis for three years in the rank and pay of a Government of India secretary, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Along with Khare, Kerala cadre IAS officer Chandrasekar also joined the VP office.

The Veep's media team, which had Indian Information Service officers, has also been replaced. Now, one official from the Press Information Bureau is in charge of the media department. 


