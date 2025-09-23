Amaravati Makes 'Quantum' Leap To Build, Export Computers

12:48





The state's ambitious Quantum Valley project -- developed by IBM, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro -- is likely to be launched by January 2026, Naidu said, addressing the National Conference on eGovernance (NCeG) 2025 in Visakhapatnam.





The Amaravati Quantum Valley, which will drive innovations in the sector, is expected to see investments of up to $1 billion by 2029. The Valley is planned on the lines of similar hubs in Boston, Munich, and eight other select cities across the world.





"Now, we want to have an ecosystem for quantum computing. Companies like IBM and TCS are already in. We are creating a mechanism to produce quantum computers. I assure you, within two years India is going to produce quantum computers. We are going to export and meet domestic demand in the near future. That is where we are working," Naidu said, laying out his road map.





Quantum computing is the next generation of computing technology that is expected to revolutionise the field in terms of speed, capability, security, and more. According to Andhra Pradesh's road map, in line with the central government's quantum mission, the state may see annual exports of around 5,000 crore worth of quantum hardware from the Valley by 2030. This will be in addition to serving as a training hub for at least 5,000 people per year.





-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

