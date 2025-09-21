HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 teenage girls 'kidnapped' on way to school in UP village

Sun, 21 September 2025
17:31
Four teenage girls went missing after leaving for school in the Nanhi village UP's Ballia, police said on Sunday.
   
The girls studied in class 6 or class 7, they said.
 
Police on Saturday filed a case of kidnapping under Section 137(2) in connection with the matter.
 
According to a man who approached the police, his 13-year-old daughter, a class 7 student, had left home on Friday to attend the government composite school, but did not return.
 
Two more students, both aged 13 and students of class 6, and another girl of class 7 from the same school, also went missing after leaving for school.
 
Narhi Police Station SHO Virendra Singh said police are investigating the matter and have booked unknown persons. -- PTI

