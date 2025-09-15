HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
More than 7 cr ITRs filed so far; netizens complain of glitches efiling portal

Mon, 15 September 2025
19:19
The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed so far as the filing deadline closes in, amid netizens complaining of glitches on the portal and demanding an extension. 

The e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ends on Monday. 

 Despite demands, the department has not given any indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26). 

"More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting (15th September)," it said in a X post, and urged all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their returns. 

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal. 

Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till July 31 due date. 

A number of chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement). 

On Monday, netizens even complained that they were unable to log in into the e-fling portal. -- PTI

