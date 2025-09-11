Making every effort for solution: Nepal Prez to protestors

16:31

Charred remains of a bus in Kathmandu





President Paudel said, "Respected Nepali brothers and sisters, I am making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country within the constitutional framework and to protect democracy and maintain peace and order in the country. I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country."





The statement comes amid ongoing unrest, as anti-establishment protests led by Nepal's Gen Z continue across the country.





Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have stated that widespread corruption and political stagnation are the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government, reflecting the very issues the President referenced in his call for dialogue and peace.





The protest leaders in a press conference on Thursday have also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.





"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese who have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8.Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country."





Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.





The Gen Z-led movement, which initially began as a peaceful protest, has seen moments of violence and chaos, which the leaders blame on political infiltrators. -- ANI

