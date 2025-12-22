HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Bangladesh student leader 'out of danger' now

Mon, 22 December 2025
19:38
Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
The National Citizen Party (NCP)-affiliated Jatiya Sramik Shakti leader Motaleb Shikdar, who was earlier shot in the head in broad daylight on Monday in Bangladesh's Khulna, is now out of danger, according to officials, bdnews245 reported.

According to bdnews24, citing Khulna Medical College Hospital Superintendent Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, Motaleb, who is the Khulna divisional leader of the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and is now out of danger.

"Motaleb is out of danger now. He received primary treatment in the dressing room of the hospital's surgery ward," Akhtaruzzaman said, as quoted by bdnews24.

Sonadanga Police Station Inspector Animesh Mandal said the incident occurred around noon in Khulna's Sonadanga area.

Motaleb was shot inside a house located behind Gazi Medical College Hospital and the bullet only skimmed his scalp, causing bleeding, but he survived, the police added.

"He was shot inside a house behind Gazi Medical College Hospital. The bullet grazed his scalp. He survived, although there was bleeding," Mandal said, as quoted by bdnews24.

After being shot, the residents immediately took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, after which he was sent to City Diagnostic Centre for a CT scan.

Sonadanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam said that no suspects had been arrested and that police were continuing their investigation, bdnews24 reported.  -- ANI

