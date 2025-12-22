Trial begins in Zubeen Garg death case

18:05

The trial of the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case began on Monday in a court in Guwahati, with all of them appearing virtually.





The Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court, after examining the accused via video-conferencing, fixed the next date of hearing on January 3, 2026. It will consider framing of charges on the date of the next hearing, a senior lawyer said.





The court will call for their production, either in person or virtually, to ask them whether they plead guilty or will stand for trial in the case, he said.





Garg had gone to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.





The accused -- NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya appeared from the Baksa Jail, while musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were present online from Haflong Jail.





The celebrated singer's sister Palmee Borthakur was present in court during the hearing, and later told reporters that the family has full faith in the judiciary.





The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had charged Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava with murder in the chargesheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on December 12.





The singer's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the two PSOs were charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them. -- PTI