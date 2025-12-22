Chinese Embassy in India to accept visa applications online

22:34

The Chinese Embassy in Delhi has launched the 'China Online Visa Application System' for Indian passport holders to apply for visas online, a social media report in Beijing said on Monday.





The process is easier than the previous one, where applicants were required to present many paper documents in person, Shenzhen-based Chinese online portal Greater Bay Area (GBA) reported.





Earlier, the Chinese Embassy in India, in its official social media account WeChat, announced that the online visa service system will be launched from Dec 22.





The Chinese Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025, it said.





Applicants could enjoy the convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://www.visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu.





Welcome to visit this website for more details, it said.





The GBA report said eligible applicants can fill in forms, upload documents and schedule biometrics electronically for tourist (L), business (M), student (X) and work (Z) visas.





The process comes with benefits such as end-to-end digital submission, which reduces consulate visits from two to one (biometrics only), real-time status tracking, and integration with UnionPay for fee payment in INR to avoid forex mark-ups.





Earlier this month, India took steps to speed up business visas for Chinese professionals. However, there are no changes in the existing vetting process for all Chinese visa applicants.





In the last few months, India and China have initiated a series of measures to normalise their relations after ending the over four-year military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in October last year.





In July, India resumed granting tourist visas for Chinese nationals. Issuance of visas to Chinese nationals was suspended following the start of a military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.





India and China have, in recent months, agreed on several people-centric steps to reset their ties.





These include agreement to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation.





The direct flights between the two countries resumed in October. -- PTI