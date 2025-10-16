HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meet TVS' Apache RTX

Thu, 16 October 2025
12:49
TVS Motor Company, a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, on Wednesday marked its entry into the adventure touring market with the launch of TVS Apache RTX motorcycle.

The bike has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 199,000.TVS Apache RTX is the first product built on the all new next-gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform -- designed, developed and engineered at TVS.

The TVS Apache RTX is powered by a 299.1 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

It comes with a six-speed manual transmission, fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to steel trellis frame and clean modern assertive mono-volume body design.

-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

