Meet TVS' Apache RTX

12:49





The bike has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 199,000.TVS Apache RTX is the first product built on the all new next-gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform -- designed, developed and engineered at TVS.





The TVS Apache RTX is powered by a 299.1 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.





It comes with a six-speed manual transmission, fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to steel trellis frame and clean modern assertive mono-volume body design.





-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

TVS Motor Company, a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, on Wednesday marked its entry into the adventure touring market with the launch of TVS Apache RTX motorcycle.