BJP to win WB, retain Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam

19:41

Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Assam and a clear edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while projecting a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after 10 years.



The pollsters also forecast a return to power for the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry.



Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP in Assam, forecasting 88-100 seats for the BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for the Congress and its partners.



People's Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats while the Congress plus would secure in the range of 22-26 seats.



Matrize said the NDA is likely to get between 85-95 seats and the Congress and its allies 25-32. The Assam assembly has 126 seats with the magic mark being 64.



In Kerala, Axis My India forecast that the UDF would get 78-90 seats, LDF 49-62 and NDA 0-3.



People's Pulse predicted that the Congress-led UDF would get 75-85 seats, the LDF 55-65 and the NDA 0-3.



Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA. Kerala Assembly has a total of 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.



In West Bengal, the People's Pulse exit poll predicted that the TMC would get 177-187 seats, BJP 95-110, Left Front 0-1 and the Congress 1-3.



Matrize, however, predicted a BJP edge in the state, and said it is likely to get 146-161 seats. It said the TMC would get 125-140 seats.



P-Marq predicted 150-175 for the BJP and 118-138 to the TMC.



West Bengal has a total of 294 seats with the majority mark being 148.



In Tamil Nadu, the People's Pulse predicted 125-145 for the DMK-led alliance, 65-80 for AIADMK-BJP and 18-24 for TVK.



Matrize forecast that the DMK-Congress would get 122-132, NDA 87-100 and TVK 10-12.



The Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats with the magic mark being 118.



Most exit polls have had a chequered history and have been off the mark on several occasions in the past.



In Puducherry, Axis My India predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 6-8 for the DMK-Congress. It said the TVK is likely to get 2-4 seats in the assembly. There are 30 elected seats in Puducherry.



The counting of votes for all the five assemblies -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam -- will be taken up on May 4.