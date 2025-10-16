HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar elections: Kanhaiya Kumar hints seat-sharing decision soon

Thu, 16 October 2025
21:32
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday hinted that a formal announcement on seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc partners would be made soon. 

He said that while the final decisions rest with senior party leadership, discussions are progressing in the right direction.

Drawing a comparison between running a media organisation and managing a political alliance, Kumar stressed the importance of coordination and teamwork in both spaces. 

He expressed confidence that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance would return to power in the state.Kumar further stated in his interview that the people believed in Tejashwi Yadav as their leader, defending the leader's promise to provide government jobs to families in the state and work towards eliminating unemployment, while also stating that it was not impossible to achieve this goal.

aking aim at the Nitish Kumar-led state government, Kumar said that the upcoming elections were a direct reflection of the public's demand for change, accusing the government of failing to meet the people's needs over the last 20 years.-- ANI

