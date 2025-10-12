4 held for cashew burglary in Delhi, 440 kg stolen goods recovered

17:30





The investigation revealed that the robbery was orchestrated by an employee of the shop who had access to the warehouse.





The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 5 and 6, when 60 buckets of cashews, weighing approximately 600 kg, were stolen from the shop's godown.





The theft was reported by the shop owner, leading to the registration of an FIR.





The police reviewed CCTV footage and tracked the burglars' escape route.





"The footage revealed a tempo without number plates arriving at the godown, with three persons loading the cashew buckets. Later, the vehicle was traced in the name of Mukesh Sahu," a police official said.





"When questioned, Sahu disclosed that the burglary was masterminded by Sagar Khan, an employee of the shop who had access to the godown keys. He, along with Sachin, executed the theft and transported the cashews," the officer added. -- PTI

