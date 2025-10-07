HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay Deverakonda says he is 'fine' after car accident

Tue, 07 October 2025
17:38
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has assured his fans and followers that he is "all fine", a day after his car met with a minor accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. 

Deverakonda, known for his roles in Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, shared a note on his Instagram story on Monday evening. 

According to police, Deverakonda's car and another four-wheeler grazed each other, causing minor damage to his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. 

After the accident, the actor stepped out of his vehicle and boarded a friend's car to continue his journey to Hyderabad. 

He was accompanied by friends. 

"All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home," he wrote. 

"My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you." 

Deverakonda's latest work is spy action thriller film Kingdom

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it released on July 31. It also starred Bhagyashri Borse. -- PTI

