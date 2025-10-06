Lt Gen Asim Malik to continue as ISI chief: Report

21:28

Lt Gen Asim Malik





"Lt Gen Asim Malik is continuing his services in his present appointment," The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing security sources.





Lt Gen Malik, who also serves as the national security advisor (NSA), was due to retire later this year, it said.





However, the paper did not give the exact date of his retirement.





It also did not specify if his army service would be extended, which the government can do, or if he would continue in the present role after formal retirement.





He was appointed head of the ISI in September 2024, replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.





He was given the additional charge of the NSA in April 2025 by the government. The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency.





In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country. -- PTI

