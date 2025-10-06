HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hezbollah air defence key man killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Mon, 06 October 2025
23:24
image
In an airstrike carried out earlier on Monday in the Nabatieh region of Lebanon, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) eliminated the terrorist Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi, who was described as a "key terrorist" in Hezbollah's air defence system.

Atwi led the reconstruction and resupply efforts of Hezbollah's air defence system, was a significant knowledge centre, and engaged in liaison and procurement with the organisation's leaders in Iran, explained the IDF.

"The actions of terrorist Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and his defeat constitutes a further blow to the military reconstruction efforts of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah," said the IDF. -- ANI

