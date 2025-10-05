HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IIT Roorkee develops tableware from wheat straw

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
11:17
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee/Image courtesy X
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee/Image courtesy X
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed an eco-friendly tableware from wheat straw in collaboration with a Maharashtra-based firm, which may offer a solution to the problem of stubble burning and pollution caused by single-use plastic. 

By moulding wheat straw into naturally degradable and compostable tableware, this sustainable product offers a durable, heat-resistant and food-safe alternative to traditional plastic. 

It embodies the philosophy of "soil to soil," which originates from the earth and, after human use, returns to the earth without leaving any environmental footprint. 

The innovation was made by the InnoPap (Innovation in Paper and Packaging) laboratory at the Indian Institute of Technology in collaboration with Parason Machinery private company. 

Professor Vibhor K Rastogi of the Department of Paper Technology, who led the project, said, "This research demonstrates how crop residues can be converted into high-quality, environmentally friendly products. It demonstrates the potential of science and engineering to provide environmentally safe and economically viable solutions." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Six more militants held in Manipur ops, arms seized
LIVE! Six more militants held in Manipur ops, arms seized

Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza despite Trump's appeal
Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza despite Trump's appeal

The Israeli strikes in recent weeks have affected more than one million Gazans, forcing them to vacate the area and move towards southern Gaza.

Varanasi Hanuman Chalisa row escalates, security beefed up
Varanasi Hanuman Chalisa row escalates, security beefed up

The dispute started when members of a particular community objected to the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at a Hanuman temple in Varanasi's Madanpur area.

'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India
'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India

The Pakistan Army has criticized recent remarks by Indian military officers and political leaders, warning that a future conflict between the two countries could lead to "cataclysmic devastation." The statement follows comments from...

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO