IIT Roorkee develops tableware from wheat straw

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee/Image courtesy X





By moulding wheat straw into naturally degradable and compostable tableware, this sustainable product offers a durable, heat-resistant and food-safe alternative to traditional plastic.





It embodies the philosophy of "soil to soil," which originates from the earth and, after human use, returns to the earth without leaving any environmental footprint.





The innovation was made by the InnoPap (Innovation in Paper and Packaging) laboratory at the Indian Institute of Technology in collaboration with Parason Machinery private company.





Professor Vibhor K Rastogi of the Department of Paper Technology, who led the project, said, "This research demonstrates how crop residues can be converted into high-quality, environmentally friendly products. It demonstrates the potential of science and engineering to provide environmentally safe and economically viable solutions." -- PTI

