HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

'Why Marathi in Bhiwandi': SP's Azmi sparks row

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
01:46
image
Samajwadi Party Maharashtra unit president and MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday courted controversy when he questioned the need to speak in Marathi while replying to media queries in Bhiwandi and sought to know what is the 'difference between Marathi and Hindi'.

The row began when Azmi visited Bhiwandi town, which has a substantial Muslim population, in Thane district adjoining Mumbai to demand a halt to the widening of Kalyan Road.

While addressing the Hindi media, Azmi was asked by Marathi reporters to respond in Marathi.

The legislator's reply was deemed controversial when he questioned the necessity of the regional language in that context.

The SP leader asked, "What is the difference between Marathi and Hindi? I can speak Marathi, but what is the need for Marathi language here (in Bhiwandi)?"

He further suggested that a 'Marathi bite' wouldn't be understood in places like Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, implying his response was for a wider audience. 

The comment drew a sharp reaction from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Paresh Chaudhary, MNS Thane district president, slammed Azmi, an MLA from Mumbai.

"Abu Azmi, you are doing politics in Maharashtra. Why do you care about the brothers in Uttar Pradesh when you are in Maharashtra politics? Bhiwandi is in Maharashtra. Only Marathi will work in Maharashtra. If you are ashamed of Marathi, we will answer you in MNS style," Chaudhary warned.

Wading into the controversy, Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre of the NCP-SP emphasised on the importance of Marathi and suggested it was better to simply speak the language of the place you are in.

Mhatre stated that Bhiwandi's Muslim community primarily speaks both Marathi and Hindi.

He noted many local Muslim residents predominantly speak Marathi, adding even community members from states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh speak 'excellent Marathi'.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rajasthan govt bans cough syrup after children's deaths
Rajasthan govt bans cough syrup after children's deaths

A generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children and others falling sick in the state, prompting authorities to ban 22 batches of the drug and order an inquiry.

Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of a change in leadership, asserting he will complete his full five-year term. His statement follows comments from Congress leaders suggesting Deputy CM D K Shivakumar would succeed...

Modi warns against 'demographic manipulation'
Modi warns against 'demographic manipulation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that demographic manipulation poses a greater threat to India's social harmony than infiltration, emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity.

Diwali bonanza! DA for 1.18 cr govt staff hiked by 3%
Diwali bonanza! DA for 1.18 cr govt staff hiked by 3%

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent for about 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

No handshakes: Harmanpreet to follow men's Indo-Pak lead
No handshakes: Harmanpreet to follow men's Indo-Pak lead

This time, Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana are unlikely to exchange even the most basic pleasantries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV