'Why Marathi in Bhiwandi': SP's Azmi sparks row

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra unit president and MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday courted controversy when he questioned the need to speak in Marathi while replying to media queries in Bhiwandi and sought to know what is the 'difference between Marathi and Hindi'.





The row began when Azmi visited Bhiwandi town, which has a substantial Muslim population, in Thane district adjoining Mumbai to demand a halt to the widening of Kalyan Road.





While addressing the Hindi media, Azmi was asked by Marathi reporters to respond in Marathi.





The legislator's reply was deemed controversial when he questioned the necessity of the regional language in that context.





The SP leader asked, "What is the difference between Marathi and Hindi? I can speak Marathi, but what is the need for Marathi language here (in Bhiwandi)?"





He further suggested that a 'Marathi bite' wouldn't be understood in places like Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, implying his response was for a wider audience.





The comment drew a sharp reaction from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Paresh Chaudhary, MNS Thane district president, slammed Azmi, an MLA from Mumbai.





"Abu Azmi, you are doing politics in Maharashtra. Why do you care about the brothers in Uttar Pradesh when you are in Maharashtra politics? Bhiwandi is in Maharashtra. Only Marathi will work in Maharashtra. If you are ashamed of Marathi, we will answer you in MNS style," Chaudhary warned.





Wading into the controversy, Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre of the NCP-SP emphasised on the importance of Marathi and suggested it was better to simply speak the language of the place you are in.





Mhatre stated that Bhiwandi's Muslim community primarily speaks both Marathi and Hindi.





He noted many local Muslim residents predominantly speak Marathi, adding even community members from states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh speak 'excellent Marathi'. -- PTI