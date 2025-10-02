HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UPI Transaction Volume Down In September

Thu, 02 October 2025
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions dipped by 2 per cent in September to 19.63 billion against 20.01 billion in August.

However, in terms of value, transactions were up by 0.2 per cent to Rs 24.9 trillion during the month as against Rs 24.85 trillion in August.

In July, the volume was seen at 19.47 billion, and value at Rs 25.08 trillion.

On an annual basis, UPI transactions were up by 31 per cent in volume and 21 per cent in value against September 2024.

"This sustained momentum in yearly growth highlights not only UPI's deepening penetration across urban and rural India but also the increasing reliance of consumers and businesses on fast, secure, and low-cost digital payments," said Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, chief delivery and operations officer-India, Worldline.

-- Business Standard

