UP village head stages own 'murder' to frame debtor, arrested

Thu, 02 October 2025
22:02
A village head in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has been arrested for allegedly staging his own "murder" in a bid to implicate a man who owed him money, officials said on Thursday. 

According to the police, Yatish Singh alias Kallu (37), the pradhan of Khaddipur Chainsingh village, had disappeared on September 29, leading his cousin Shobhit Kumar to lodge a complaint at Kotwali City police station. 

An official said Kumar told police that Yatish had called his cousin-in-law, claiming he had been killed a few kilometres before Hardoi. 

Soon after, Yatish's car was found abandoned near Chhoti Mendu on the Hardoi-Sandi road, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons, the official said. 

Acting on the directions of the superintendent of police, teams from Kotwali City police, SOG and surveillance cell investigated the case using CCTV footage and technical evidence, and later traced Yatish alive. -- PTI

