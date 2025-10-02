Tractor-trolley carrying idol falls into river in MP; 11 rescued, one missing

16:31

File image





The incident took place near Ingoria, about 30 km from the district headquarters, he added.





"A 12-year-old boy accidentally turned the tractor's ignition key, causing it to start and move forward and skid off the bridge into the river along with the idol-laden trolley. The people on board also fell into the water," ASP (Rural) Abhishek Ranjan said.





"Eleven of them were pulled out immediately. Four of the rescued persons were shifted to Gautampura hospital for treatment. One person is missing and a search is on," he said.





The police and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams, assisted by local residents, are carrying out the rescue operation, the ASP said.





Sources said that the condition of the two injured kids was critical. -- PTI

