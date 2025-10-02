HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Tractor-trolley carrying idol falls into river in MP; 11 rescued, one missing

Thu, 02 October 2025
16:31
File image
Eleven persons were rescued while one went missing on Thursday when their tractor-trolley carrying a goddess' idol for immersion fell off a small bridge on the Chambal river in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. 

The incident took place near Ingoria, about 30 km from the district headquarters, he added. 

"A 12-year-old boy accidentally turned the tractor's ignition key, causing it to start and move forward and skid off the bridge into the river along with the idol-laden trolley. The people on board also fell into the water," ASP (Rural) Abhishek Ranjan said. 

"Eleven of them were pulled out immediately. Four of the rescued persons were shifted to Gautampura hospital for treatment. One person is missing and a search is on," he said. 

The police and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams, assisted by local residents, are carrying out the rescue operation, the ASP said. 

Sources said that the condition of the two injured kids was critical. -- PTI

