HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Putin to visit India by Dec: Kremlin

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
21:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December for an annual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and preparations are at "full swing", the Kremlin said on Thursday. 

"Yes, we have finalised the timeframe for India visit of the President. It would take place before the New Year sets in," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview. 

"The preparations for the visit is at full swing,' Peskov added. 

The Russian president had last visited New Delhi in 2021. 

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties. 

So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

10 killed as tractor carrying idols plunges into MP lake
10 killed as tractor carrying idols plunges into MP lake

Ten devotees, including three minors, died after a tractor-trolley carrying Durga idols for immersion plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations are underway.

LIVE! Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi To visit India next week
LIVE! Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi To visit India next week

Putin to visit India in Dec for annual summit with Modi
Putin to visit India in Dec for annual summit with Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December for an annual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said.

Zubeen's manager, festival organiser booked for murder
Zubeen's manager, festival organiser booked for murder

Assam Police have filed a murder charge against Zubeen Garg's manager and a festival organizer in connection with the singer's death in Singapore. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities seeking cooperation from Singaporean...

PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI
PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV