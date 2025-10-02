More than 1,000 school buildings in Kerala declared 'unfit' for classes

14:47

Of these, a majority, 875, are government schools, while 262 are aided institutions, and 20 unaided schools were found with unsafe buildings.





In a written reply to Karunagappally MLA CR Mahesh's question in the Kerala assembly, general education minister V Sivankutty stated that the government is taking the issue seriously.





"While new school buildings are being constructed using plan funds and through KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) projects, separate allocations are also being used for maintenance," he stated.





District-wise figures show Kollam topping the list with 143 schools having unfit buildings, followed by Alappuzha (134) and Thiruvananthapuram (120).





According to existing rules, all schools are required to obtain fitness certificates from their respective local authorities before reopening each academic year.





The alarming figures underscore the urgent need for accelerated renovation and safety measures to ensure a secure learning environment for thousands of students across Kerala. -- ANI

A recent report presented in the Kerala assembly has revealed that 1,157 schools across Kerala have buildings deemed "unfit" for holding classes, according to the local self government department,despite the state government highlighting its achievements in upgrading infrastructure in schools.