Mohan Bhagwat performs 'Shastra Puja' on occasion of Vijayadashmi

Thu, 02 October 2025
08:47
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday performed 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of the organisation's Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur. 

Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.

This year's Vijayadashmi event of the RSS will also mark the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present. -- PTI 

Struggling West Indies face Testing time in Ahmedabad
LIVE! Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89
Rajasthan govt bans cough syrup after children's deaths
A generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children and others falling sick in the state, prompting authorities to ban 22 batches of the drug and order an inquiry.

Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

Don't know his condition: Wangchuk's wife writes to Prez
The wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for his release from jail, alleging a witch-hunt and expressing concern for his well-being after his detention following violent clashes in Ladakh.

