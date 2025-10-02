HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mammootty, Mohanlal join forces to lead high-stakes secret mission?

Thu, 02 October 2025
15:36
Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in a scene from 'Patriot' movie/ANI Photo
The much-awaited teaser of the film Patriot starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal has been released.

On Thursday, the makers dropped the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the teaser, suggesting an intense narrative focused on two individuals "who once controlled the country together."

The teaser opens on a mysterious note with a voiceover speaking about the lead characters, who appear to hold immense power over the people through "faith."

It progresses to introduce Mammootty's character, who seems determined toward a secret mission. 

Joining him in the gritty battle is Mohanlal as an armed forces soldier. Tensions rise shortly after as Fahadh Faasil enters the scene, adding more to the complex power struggles.

The teaser also offers a look at Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy's characters.

What follows next is a high-stakes story layered with emotions, politics, power dynamics, espionage and more.Mammootty wraps the teaser with the most complex question - "Great Indian Traitor or Patriot?"

Even though the teaser has kept the plot under wraps, the visuals hint toward a politically-charged story with both Mammootty and Mohanlal taking over the lead roles. -- ANI

