Leh violence inquiry to conclude in 4 weeks

Thu, 02 October 2025
14:09
image
A magisterial inquiry ordered into the September 24 violence in Leh that left four people dead and scores injured would be completed within four weeks, officials said. 

The inquiry was ordered by the Leh deputy commissioner, who appointed sub-divisional magistrate Nubra Mukul Beniwal as inquiry officer. 

Last month, security forces opened fire in Leh town during a shutdown called by the Apex Body Leh to advance talks with the central government over its demand for statehood for Ladakh and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. 

Beniwal, in a public notice, said the inquiry committee is charged with ascertaining facts and circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, police action, and death of four people. 

Jigmet Dorjey of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan died that day in the firing by security forces. 

Beniwal also urged the members of the public to visit him if they possess any information that may help him unravel the sequence of events that led to the violence. -- PTI

