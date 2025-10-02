HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jason Statham-starrer 'Shelter' to release in Jan

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
17:44
image
Shelter, headlined by Jason Statham, is set to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

The upcoming action thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for Greenland and is produced under the banners Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine and Stampede Ventures.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Bodhi Rae, Naomi Ackie and Bill Nighy.

The film follows a reclusive man who lives in a remote house by the sea. But when he rescues a young girl from drowning in a terrible storm, he unwittingly sets off a chain reaction that soon brings violence his way, forcing him to confront choices from his past.

Besides Shelter, Statham will also feature in The Beekeeper 2

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer, the film is a sequel to the 2020 release with the same title.

Other actors in the cast include the names of Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave, and Yara Shahidi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room
LIVE! B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room

PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI
PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

Mahatma Gandhi called RSS communal, totalitarian: Cong
Mahatma Gandhi called RSS communal, totalitarian: Cong

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the RSS on its 100th anniversary, citing excerpts from a book claiming Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook." The party also referenced Sardar...

Engineering student attacked at dandiya event in Hyderabad
Engineering student attacked at dandiya event in Hyderabad

Hindu organisations had called on dandiya event organisers not to allow people from other communities into these events, suggesting they check Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak before entry.

NEET student found hanging in Kota, PG mate missing
NEET student found hanging in Kota, PG mate missing

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was found dead in his room in Kota. Police are investigating the circumstances, with family suspecting foul play and another student missing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV