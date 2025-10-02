Jason Statham-starrer 'Shelter' to release in Jan

17:44





The upcoming action thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for Greenland and is produced under the banners Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine and Stampede Ventures.





According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Bodhi Rae, Naomi Ackie and Bill Nighy.





The film follows a reclusive man who lives in a remote house by the sea. But when he rescues a young girl from drowning in a terrible storm, he unwittingly sets off a chain reaction that soon brings violence his way, forcing him to confront choices from his past.





Besides Shelter, Statham will also feature in The Beekeeper 2.





Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer, the film is a sequel to the 2020 release with the same title.





Other actors in the cast include the names of Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave, and Yara Shahidi. -- PTI

, headlined by Jason Statham, is set to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.