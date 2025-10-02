HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Illegal marriage hall razed in Sambhal

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
13:24
File image
File image
A demolition drive was carried out on an illegally constructed marriage hall in Sambhal's Rae Buzurg village on Thursday.

KK Bishnoi, superintendent of police of Sambhal, stated that the administration carried out the demolition after no action was taken despite the 30-day deadline issued to the contractors.

"In Rae Buzurg village under the Asmoli police station in Sambhal, there is land for a pond and compost pits. They were given 30 days to demolish it. Despite the 30-day deadline, they still haven't demolished it; the administration has decided to demolish it themselves. It was illegal construction. They've been given ample time. Drone surveillance being done. They were operating the place like a madrasa and a 'Barat Grah'. It was built on several acres of land," Bishnoi said.

District magistrate Rajender Pensiya said that a marriage palace was built on the land of a pond.

"Action against encroachment is being continuously carried out throughout the district. This is the land of a pond on which a large marriage palace is built. The Tehsildar issued an order for its demolition 30 days ago. No appeal was filed after this, hence the demolition action is being taken today... All the parties were heard in the court. After that, the Tehsildar Court issued the order and we are proceeding accordingly... Everyone is of the opinion that if it is built illegally, then it should be demolished," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: WI bowlers test Rahul, Jaiswal
1st Test Updates: WI bowlers test Rahul, Jaiswal

LIVE! Delhi: 20k cops deployed on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit
LIVE! Delhi: 20k cops deployed on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit

Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath
Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says India achieved all objectives of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that escalating the situation to war with Pakistan was not the aim. He highlighted India's fight against cross-border terrorism and the...

Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief
Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief

He said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which drew a fitting response from the country, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested
Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested

Two members of a gang allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were arrested after a gunfight in New Delhi. The suspects were taking instructions from foreign-based gangsters and had conducted reconnaissance in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV