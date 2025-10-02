Illegal marriage hall razed in Sambhal

13:24

File image





KK Bishnoi, superintendent of police of Sambhal, stated that the administration carried out the demolition after no action was taken despite the 30-day deadline issued to the contractors.





"In Rae Buzurg village under the Asmoli police station in Sambhal, there is land for a pond and compost pits. They were given 30 days to demolish it. Despite the 30-day deadline, they still haven't demolished it; the administration has decided to demolish it themselves. It was illegal construction. They've been given ample time. Drone surveillance being done. They were operating the place like a madrasa and a 'Barat Grah'. It was built on several acres of land," Bishnoi said.





District magistrate Rajender Pensiya said that a marriage palace was built on the land of a pond.





"Action against encroachment is being continuously carried out throughout the district. This is the land of a pond on which a large marriage palace is built. The Tehsildar issued an order for its demolition 30 days ago. No appeal was filed after this, hence the demolition action is being taken today... All the parties were heard in the court. After that, the Tehsildar Court issued the order and we are proceeding accordingly... Everyone is of the opinion that if it is built illegally, then it should be demolished," he said. -- ANI

A demolition drive was carried out on an illegally constructed marriage hall in Sambhal's Rae Buzurg village on Thursday.