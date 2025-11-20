HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baby dies after fall during delivery at K'tka hospital

Thu, 20 November 2025
Representative image
A new born baby has died after allegedly falling to the floor moments after birth at the district hospital in Karnataka's Haveri, prompting the district surgeon to order an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when 30-year-old Roopa Karabannanavar, who hails from Kakol village near Ranebennur, arrived at the hospital in labour, officials said.

According to her family, despite severe labour pain, she was not admitted as the obstetrics and gynaecology ward was full.

They alleged that the labour room was overcrowded and there were no beds available and was made to sit on the floor outside the ward.

Later, she delivered the baby in the corridor while walking towards the restroom. The infant fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries leading to its immediate death.

They further alleged that neither the doctors nor the hospital staff responded to repeated pleas for help, despite her being in intense pain. -- PTI

