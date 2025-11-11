HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'RDX' call triggers panic in Delhi's Bhogal

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
21:26
File image
File image
A call about the presence of 'RDX' in a car in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Tuesday triggered panic in the area, the police said. 

However, it later turned out to be a false alarm. 

A local made a police call after noticing a car with a Jammu and Kashmir number plate parked in the area around 6 am, an officer said. 

A police team was dispatched to the area and checked the car, but found only carpets in sacks inside, the officer said. 

"The owner of the vehicle has been identified and verified. No explosive material was found. The situation is normal," he said. 

While it happened, the area remained in a state of commotion. 

The car was allowed to leave after verification of the driver's credentials, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
LIVE! 'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Police raid Dr Shaheen's UP homes; father stunned
Police raid Dr Shaheen's UP homes; father stunned

Security measures were heightened across Uttar Pradesh following a car blast in Delhi. Anti-terror agencies and police conducted searches in multiple cities, including Lucknow, in response to the incident.

Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials
Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials

A woman doctor arrested in connection with an inter-state terror module was part of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an organization launched by Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said.

From Shravasti to Meerut, Delhi blast leaves trail of grief
From Shravasti to Meerut, Delhi blast leaves trail of grief

Families across North India are mourning the loss of loved ones killed in the Red Fort blast, as the investigation continues and security is heightened.

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO