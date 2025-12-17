HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong MPs protest in Parliament complex against 'misuse of ED'

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
12:20
image
Congress MPs on Wednesday protested in the Parliament House complex against the Centre over its alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, in the wake of court relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
   
The party MP asserted that truth prevailed when a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the probe agency's money laundering charge against the two party leaders in the case.
 
Lifting a banner that read 'Satyamev Jayate, Truth Prevails', the MPs lined up in front of the Makar Dwar steps and raised slogans against the government and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi government.
 
Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore, among others, participated in the protest.
 
Earlier, the Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation after the court relief.
 
The opposition party also vowed to expose the "vendetta politics" against its leadership, asserting that the Congress cadre is agitated and is going to show its strength against the "misuse of agencies."
 
"We will keep fighting them both inside and outside Parliament and teach them a lesson," party president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a press conference.
 
In a relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian's involvement in Oz shooting 'insult' to India: BJP
LIVE! Indian's involvement in Oz shooting 'insult' to India: BJP

'Will teach lesson': Kharge demands Modi, Shah's resignation
'Will teach lesson': Kharge demands Modi, Shah's resignation

The opposition party also vowed to expose the "vendetta politics" against its leadership, asserting that the Congress cadre is agitated and is going to show its strength against the "misuse of agencies."

'TCS Hiring 2 Bus Loads Of Kids Won't Happen'
'TCS Hiring 2 Bus Loads Of Kids Won't Happen'

'4 lakh to 5 lakh people graduating in computer science getting jobs in software companies will not happen.'

Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for Prez: Book
Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for Prez: Book

A new book reveals that Atal Bihari Vajpayee rejected an offer to become President of India, a move that would have made Lal Krishna Advani Prime Minister. Vajpayee believed that a sitting PM becoming President would set a bad precedent...

US expands travel ban, curbs to 20 more nations. Check list
US expands travel ban, curbs to 20 more nations. Check list

The Trump administration has expanded its travel ban and restrictions to 20 additional nations as well as the Palestinian Authority, citing national security concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO