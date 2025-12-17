HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa

Wed, 17 December 2025
11:50
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were brought to Goa from Delhi on Wednesday after being deported from Thailand in connection with the December 6 fire incident that killed 25 persons.

They will be interrogated by the Goa Police in connection with the devastating fire at the nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, an official said.
 
A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.
 
They are likely to be taken to the Anjuna police station for questioning. The accused will also be produced before a court in Mapusa town for their regular remand, the official said.

After the fire tragedy, the Anjuna police had registered a case against the Luthra brothers on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Luthra brothers were arrested on Tuesday as soon as they landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. A court there allowed the Goa Police their two-day transit remand.

The duo had fled to Phuket (Thailand) early on December 7, hours after the fire at their nightclub, prompting the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

They were detained by Thai authorities at Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government, which later coordinated with officials in Thailand to deport them under legal treaties between the two nations.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire. -- PTI

