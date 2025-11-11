'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, triggered explosion in panic'

21:07

A view of the the blast site near Red Fort Metro station in Delhi.





Security agencies have been conducting raids across multiple locations linked to terror networks and have recovered significant quantities of explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and other areas.





Investigators believe the suspect acted hastily under mounting pressure.





Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally.





The blast near the Red Fort did not follow the typical modus operandi of suicide bombers, who aim to inflict maximum damage.





Agency sources also revealed that the bomb was premature and not fully developed.





The explosion did not create a crater, and no shrapnel or projectiles were found.





The vehicle was still moving when the blast occurred, and the IED was not equipped to cause heavy casualties.





Due to pan-India vigilance and coordinated crackdowns, security agencies successfully averted what could have been a massive attack, the sources said.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Delhi blast case, to submit its investigation report at the earliest, the sources said earlier.





He has also instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to analyse and match the samples collected from the blast site and provide a comprehensive report on the explosion without delay.





Shah gave the directions while chairing the security review meeting at his residence earlier on Tuesday.





The car blast near the Red Fort had left eight people dead and several others injured on Monday. -- ANI

