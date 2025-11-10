HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Was Delhi blast a terror attack? Amit Shah says...

Mon, 10 November 2025
22:39
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to media in Delhi/ANI on X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the investigation into the Delhi blast near Red Fort is underway and all possibilities are being examined. 

He added that it is too early to determine the cause until samples recovered from the site are analysed. 

"We are keeping all angles open and investigating from all angles. It is very difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG, it is difficult to say anything about it. However, we do not consider any angle closed. We will investigate all angles with determination," he told reporters. -- ANI

