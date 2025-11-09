HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Haryana

Sun, 09 November 2025
09:31
A woman, along with her lover, allegedly strangled her husband to death in the NIT area of Faridabad, police said on Saturday. 
 
An FIR was filed at the NIT police station based on a complaint from the deceased's family. Authorities are currently questioning the wife of the deceased, the police added.  

According to the complaint filed by Surajpal, a resident of Krishna Nagar, his son Arun had been working as a cleaner at a private hospital. Arun had been suffering from a fever for several days.

On Thursday, his wife, Poonam, brought Arun to her parents' home in the NIT 5 area under the pretext of getting him treated. She then summoned her lover to the house and strangled Arun to death while he was sleeping after taking medication. No one else was home at that time, the complaint claimed.  

"After killing Arun, Poonam called me and informed me that Arun had died of illness. After this, she also informed my son about Arun's death.
When we arrived at the scene, I saw Arun's body and noticed deep marks on his neck. It looks like he was strangled to death with a belt", Surajpal said in his complaint. 

Following the complaint, an FIR of murder was registered against Poonam and her lover. The police detained Poonam, who confessed to the crime, police informed. 

"According to the family, Arun and Poonam were married seven years ago. Disputes between them began soon after their marriage. Poonam has been taken into custody, while the identity of those involved in Arun's murder will be revealed only after the interrogation," ASI Naresh Kumar, the investigating officer, said. 

He added that the body was handed over to his kin after postmortem examination, and further probe in the matter is underway. -- PTI

