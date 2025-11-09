HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Massive anti-terror operation underway across Jammu

Sun, 09 November 2025
11:09
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday extended the ongoing crackdown against terror operatives to different areas across Jammu, targeting local terrorists operating from Pakistan and their overground workers (OGWs), officials said.
   
A massive search and cordon operation is underway at dozens of places in Ramban, Kathua and Rajouri districts, they said.
 
On Saturday, scores of suspected persons were called for questioning amid a massive anti-terrorist operation in Doda district of Jammu. The searches were intensified as intelligence reports suggest that terrorists operating in the higher reaches are looking for safe hideouts in the plains for the winter.
 
Police continued its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and conducted massive cordon and search operations at multiple locations in Banihal and Gool areas in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.
 
The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the close supervision of Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing out the suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals, and tightening security around vulnerable areas, the spokesperson said.
 
During the operations, he said houses of relatives and known associates of active J-K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and OGWs were put to search.
 
The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported, the spokesman said.
            
He said the drives were conducted by joint teams of the police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with duty magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district. -- PTI

